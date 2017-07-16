Caitlyn Jenner Considers Run for Senate

Caitlyn Jenner is considering a run for U.S. Senate, the reality TV star said in a radio interview this week.

In an interview with AM 970’s John Catsimatidis Sunday, the I Am Cait star and former Olympic gold medalist said she was in the “process of determining” whether to run for public office or not.

“The political side of it has always been very intriguing to me,” Jenner said. “Over the next six months or so, I gotta find out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside? Kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talking to anybody? Or are you better from the inside, and we are in the process of determining that.”

“I would look for a senatorial run,” Jenner added.

Jenner, who came out as transgender in 2015, has previously hinted several times at the possibility of running for office.

At an event in New York City in April, Jenner said she would “seriously look” at a run for office and would spend “the next year or two” determining whether to run.

In a May interview with the BBC, Jenner reiterated her position, explaining that she might run for office to help bring Republicans around on LGBT issues.

Jenner supported Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election, but has often clashed with the president on transgender issues. The reality star hit out at Trump’s LGBT policy in a 20/20 interview with Diane Sawyer in April, telling Trump: “You mess with my community, you do the wrong thing with our community, you don’t give us equality and a fair shot, I’m coming after you.”

It was not immediately clear under which political Party Jenner might launch a Senate run, thought she has previously identified as a Republican. In an appearance on The View this week, Jenner said she had been working “behind the scenes” with GOP lawmakers on LGBT policy issues.

