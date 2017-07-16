Watch: Gary Oldman Plays Winston Churchill in ‘Darkest Hour’ Trailer

Gary Oldman is already drawing Oscar buzz for his portrayal of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in next year’s Darkest Hour, which got its first trailer this week.

A nearly unrecognizable Oldman plays Churchill at the outset of World War II.

“We shall defend our island, whatever the cost may be!” a defiant Churchill bellows in the trailer. “We shall fight on the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills. We shall never surrender!”

Joe Wright (Atonement) directs off of a screenplay by Anthony McCarten (The Theory of Everything). Ben Mendelsohn, Lily James, Ronald Pickup and Kristin Scott Thomas co-star.

Darkest Hour is in theaters November 22 in the U.S. (likely to qualify the film for an Oscar run), and January 12 in the U.K.

