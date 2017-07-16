Watch: Oprah Steals the Show in First Trailer for ‘A Wrinkle in Time’

Director Ava DuVernay showed off the trailer for her latest film, an adaption of the classic novel A Wrinkle in Time, at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim on Saturday.

DuVernay was joined onstage to present the film’s first teaser trailer by cast members Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Mindy Kaling, and Storm Reid.

The film (and the Madeleine L’Engle novel on which it based) revolves around Meg Murry (Reid), who is sent through time and space by a group of otherworldly beings on a search for her scientist father after he inexplicably disappears.

The short trailer features plenty of bizarre, beautiful cinematography and promises to be a mind-bending trip when it comes out next year. But perhaps the biggest scene-stealer is Winfrey, who wears a number of trippy, ornate costumes throughout the trailer in her role as the enigmatic Mrs. Which.

At the premiere of the teaser trailer, Winfey described her character as an “angelic, celestial being who was going to get to wear amazing costumes and work with Reese and Mindy as a part of the Mrs. Team…who wouldn’t say yes to that?”

A Wrinkle in Time also stars Zach Galifianakis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peña, Bellamy Young, Rowan Blanchard, Levi Miller, and André Holland. Jennifer Lee (Frozen) wrote the screenplay.

The film is slated for release March 9, 2018.

