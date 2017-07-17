Kid Rock: Americans ‘Should Be Able to Easily’ Navigate Tax, Health Laws

A few days after announcing his intention to run for U.S. Senate in Michigan, Kid Rock is providing some insight into his positions on key policies including taxes and health care.

In a message posted on his social media accounts Monday, the 46-year-old “Born Free” musician wrote that American taxpayers should be able to “easily understand and navigate” tax law, health care law, or any other government-led initiative that “affects us all.”

“I believe if you work your butt off and pay taxes, you should be able to easily understand and navigate the laws, tax codes, health care and anything else the government puts in place that affects us all,” Rock wrote in the statement.

The statement comes just a few days after Rock appeared to confirm his Senate candidacy in a statement posted on his website. In the brief message, Rock — real name Robert James Ritchie — blasted the media for “once again” being “wrong” about his potential candidacy, and took a not-so-subtle swipe at incumbent Democratic Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Rock also wrote that he has 15 days from the time of his announcement to file the proper paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, and vowed to release music during his Senate campaign, similar to how politicians release books during their own campaigns.

“It’s not a hoax, it’s a strategy and marketing 101,” he wrote.

While Rock has not yet filed an official statement of candidacy, his potential campaign has already rankled at least one top Democratic lawmaker.

On Friday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) sent out a fundraising email warning fellow Democrats not to take a possible Rock candidacy lightly.

“I know a lot of people are thinking: this is some sort of joke, right?” Warren wrote as part of the joint fundraising effort between herself and Sen. Stabenow. “Well, maybe this is all a joke — but we all thought Donald Trump was joking when he rode down the escalator at Trump Tower and announced his campaign, too.”

“And sure, maybe this is just a marketing gimmick for a new album or tour — but we all thought Donald Trump was just promoting his reality show, too,” she added.

Salinas! Another great one! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/54MYxIVErz — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 17, 2017

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

While not much is known about Rock’s positions on policy, the musician campaigned for Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney in 2012, and endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2016.

In December, the Romeo, Michigan, native launched a line of pro-Donald Trump merchandise at his online store, including a replica baseball cap that reads, “Make America Badass Again” and a t-shirt featuring the slogan “God, Guns & Trump.”

It was not immediately clear under which political Party Rock might launch his Senate candidacy. The musician has previously described his politics as “more libertarian.”

