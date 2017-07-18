Al Gore Teams with Fat Joe, Steve Aoki for ‘Inconvenient Special’ on MTV

Al Gore is set to host a half-hour televised town hall about climate change on MTV, which will feature appearances from rap mogul Fat Joe and renowned DJ and music producer Steve Aoki.

The millennial-aimed program, titled An Inconvenient Special, will air on August 2. Viacom Networks has marked the week of July 31 as “An Inconvenient Week” and plans to air Gore’s special across all 10 of its networks, Billboard reports.

The MTV climate change town hall is meant to spur interest around Gore’s forthcoming climate change documentary, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, the follow-up to Gore’s Oscar-winning 2006 documentary An Inconvenient Truth.

“Young people are one of the greatest reasons for hope that we can and will solve the climate crisis, and I am thrilled to participate in An Inconvenient Special to listen to their ideas, hopes, and concerns, as well as learn about some of their amazing work on behalf of the plane,” Gore said in a statement. “Young people today are creative, open-minded, empathetic, and they understand the enormous impact the climate crisis will have on them and their families. They’re ready to make a change and put us on the path to a sustainable future, and I have no doubt in my mind they will be the generation to do it.”

An Inconvenient Sequel sees Gore’s pursuit of the passage of the controversial Paris climate accord from its signing by President Barack Obama in April 2016 to President Trump’s withdrawal in June.

The former vice president announced last month that his new climate change documentary will include a last-minute edit to include President Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement.

