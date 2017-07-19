Judge Halts Planned Auction of Madonna’s Used Panties

Manhattan state Supreme Court Judge Gerald Leibovitz issued an order this week halting the auction of some of pop star Madonna’s most personal possessions, inducing a pair of previously worn underwear, a love letter from her ex-boyfriend and late rapper Tupac Shakur, and a hairbrush.

Gotta Have It! Collectibles is now forced to pull some 22 items belonging to the Material Girl from its rock-‘n’-roll-themed online auction, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

“The fact that I have attained celebrity status as a result of success in my career does not obviate my right to maintain my privacy, including with regard to highly personal items,” Madonna said, according to court documents obtained by the Associated Press. “I understand that my DNA could be extracted from a piece of my hair. It is outrageous and grossly offensive that my DNA could be auctioned for sale to the general public.”

Madonna claims that the items were secretly lifted from her New York home by former friend and art consultant Darlene Lutz, who the singer said was a “frequent overnight guest.”

A spokesman for Lutz and the auction house said they will vigorously challenge the Vogue singer’s allegations against them in court.

“Madonna and her legal army have taken what we believe to be completely baseless and meritless action to temporarily halt the sale of Ms. Lutz’s legal property,” spokesman Pete Siegel told the New York Post. “We are confident that the Madonna memorabilia will be back.”

The Tupac love letter was reportedly expected to fetch nearly a half-million dollars. Other Madonna belongings up for auction included personal photographs and some unreleased music recordings.

