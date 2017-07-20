Celebrities React to Simpson Parole: ‘O.J. for Attorney General!’

Hollywood personalities reacted on social media Thursday as O.J. Simpson was granted parole after serving nine years behind bars in Nevada for armed robbery, with many jokingly calling on President Donald Trump to make the former football star and actor Attorney General of the United States.

Comedian Kathy Griffin posted a photograph of Trump and Simpson together, captioning the photo: “POTUS with new attorney general???”

Comedian Jeff Ross also weighed in, writing: “OJ for Attorney General!”

OJ for Attorney General !! — Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) July 20, 2017

Meanwhile, actor and Saturday Night Live Donald Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin went a step further, calling for Simpson to become president.

OJ for President.

I mean, what have you got to lose? — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) July 20, 2017

The three celebrities were among several others who weighed in on Simpson’s successful parole.

Below, find more celebrity reaction to O.J.’s planned release from prison.

Weed and 0J are both free and legal in Neveda come Oct 1st. — Jamie Kennedy (@JamieKennedy) July 20, 2017

Now at last he's free to find the REAL memorabilia thieves. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 20, 2017

OJ just told the judge "I would kill to get out of here!" #ojparole #OJSimpsonParole — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) July 20, 2017

I could use a lot less OJ right now. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) July 20, 2017

I'm sorry – it's fucking grotesque to show OJ's parole hearing. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 20, 2017

With all that goes on in this world: terror, wars, heroic deeds, only #OJSimpson could trump #RussianCollusion for headlines? Pun intended pic.twitter.com/sabg7vl0BR — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) July 20, 2017

I have a feeling it's going to be smooth sailing from here on out for O.J. Simpson. — Trevor Moore (@itrevormoore) July 20, 2017

AMAZING TV show pitch Gary! https://t.co/KAt0tylXiF — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) July 20, 2017

Its digesting OJ is being set free and also if he wants to be president I'll take him over the other guy — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) July 20, 2017

Should I invite OJ on my podcast or nah? #strangetimes — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) July 20, 2017

Let's be clear that the real lesson here is that way more people should be paroled than usually are. #OJSimpsonParole — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) July 20, 2017

If I had a time machine I'd stop OJ from killing those ppl so that nobody would ever know what a Kardashian is. #OJSimpsonParole — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 20, 2017

O.J. Simpson is taking his talents to South Beach! — Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) July 20, 2017

Im really into Y2K right now. Like this parole hearing for OJ is RIGHT up my alley — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) July 20, 2017

