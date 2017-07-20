SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Celebrities React to Simpson Parole: ‘O.J. for Attorney General!’

by Daniel Nussbaum20 Jul 20170

Hollywood personalities reacted on social media Thursday as O.J. Simpson was granted parole after serving nine years behind bars in Nevada for armed robbery, with many jokingly calling on President Donald Trump to make the former football star and actor Attorney General of the United States.

Comedian Kathy Griffin posted a photograph of Trump and Simpson together, captioning the photo: “POTUS with new attorney general???”

Comedian Jeff Ross also weighed in, writing: “OJ for Attorney General!”

Meanwhile, actor and Saturday Night Live Donald Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin went a step further, calling for Simpson to become president.

The three celebrities were among several others who weighed in on Simpson’s successful parole.

Below, find more celebrity reaction to O.J.’s planned release from prison.

 

