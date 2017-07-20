Randy Newman Song About Donald Trump’s Penis ‘Too Vulgar’ for Album

Veteran songwriter Randy Newman revealed in an interview this week that he wrote a song mocking the size of President Donald Trump’s penis.

While writing material for his upcoming album, Dark Matter, the “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” songwriter said he penned a tune about the President’s penis that included lyrics like, “My d**k’s bigger than your d**k.”

“The language was too vulgar. It felt too easy,” Newman told Vulture in a recent interview. “The song was ‘My d**k’s bigger than your d**k / It ain’t braggin’ if it’s true / My d**k’s bigger than your d**k / I can prove it too / There it is! There’s my d**k / Isn’t that a wonderful sight? / Run to the village, to town, to the countryside / Tell the people what you’ve seen here tonight.”

Asked what was the hook to his hardcore song, Newman said: “The hook was ‘What a d**k! Duh-duh-duh. What a d**k.”

The two-time Oscar-winner said, however, that he won’t release the raunchy song because he doesn’t want “to add to the problem of how ugly the conversation we’re all having is, so I didn’t put it out.”

Newman did record and include on his new nine-track album a politically-charged tune about Russian President Vladimir Putin called, “Putin.”

“The funny thing was that the song I ended up writing wasn’t even that hard on him, despite the fact he’s a terrible person,” the 73-year-old singer said.

