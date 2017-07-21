SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Celebs Mock Sean Spicer after Resignation: ‘Will Miss His Daily Vitriolic Word Diarrhea’

by Jerome Hudson21 Jul 20170

A slew of celebrities and some late-night television personalities reacted to White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s resignation Friday with snark on social media, with many of them wondering if actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy would continue to lampoon him on Saturday Night Live. 

Actor Kal Penn, who plays White House press secretary Seth Wright on ABC’s hit political drama Designated Survivor, said Spicer was “such a horrible, lying troll that I’d often refer to him as a shining example of how NOT to be a press secretary. Or a human,” adding, “I will miss his daily vitriolic word diarrhea.”

The chorus of vitriol toward Spicer was loud and clear, with Avengers director Joss Whedon summing up his feelings thusly: “Spicey didn’t resign cuz lying to reporters for a corrupt president was morally or legally wrong. He just wasn’t very good at it. F*ck him.”

Some celebrities, however, used the news to post video of McCarthy playing Spicer in an SNL skit riding a  motorized podium around on the streets of New York City. Just two months ago, ironically, McCarthy starred in an SNL skit in which her Spicer reacts to the news that he has been replaced by Sarah Huckabee Sanders — which has actually happened, incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci announced Friday.

Spicer resigned Friday six months after taking on the top communications job.

Below is a roundup of all the celebrity reaction to his high-profile resignation.

 

