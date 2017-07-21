Celebs Mock Sean Spicer after Resignation: ‘Will Miss His Daily Vitriolic Word Diarrhea’

A slew of celebrities and some late-night television personalities reacted to White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s resignation Friday with snark on social media, with many of them wondering if actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy would continue to lampoon him on Saturday Night Live.

Actor Kal Penn, who plays White House press secretary Seth Wright on ABC’s hit political drama Designated Survivor, said Spicer was “such a horrible, lying troll that I’d often refer to him as a shining example of how NOT to be a press secretary. Or a human,” adding, “I will miss his daily vitriolic word diarrhea.”

This dude was such a horrible, lying troll that I'd often refer to him as a shining example of how NOT to be a press secretary. Or a human. — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) July 21, 2017

I will miss his daily vitriolic word diarrhea — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) July 21, 2017

The chorus of vitriol toward Spicer was loud and clear, with Avengers director Joss Whedon summing up his feelings thusly: “Spicey didn’t resign cuz lying to reporters for a corrupt president was morally or legally wrong. He just wasn’t very good at it. F*ck him.”

Spicey didn't resign cuz lying to reporters for a corrupt president was morally or legally wrong. He just wasn't very good at it. Fuck him. — Joss Whedon (@joss) July 21, 2017

Some celebrities, however, used the news to post video of McCarthy playing Spicer in an SNL skit riding a motorized podium around on the streets of New York City. Just two months ago, ironically, McCarthy starred in an SNL skit in which her Spicer reacts to the news that he has been replaced by Sarah Huckabee Sanders — which has actually happened, incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci announced Friday.

Actual footage of Sean Spicer leaving. pic.twitter.com/wdOpA7c7zn — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 21, 2017

Sean Spicer just resigned! I hope they replace him with someone who looks like him. Cause I'm addicted to Melissa McCarthy's impression. pic.twitter.com/LIae1xfgle — Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) July 21, 2017

Spicer resigned Friday six months after taking on the top communications job.

Below is a roundup of all the celebrity reaction to his high-profile resignation.

When Trump closes a door, Fox News opens a window. Congratulations, Sean, on your future job continuing to lie for this administration. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 21, 2017

Things Trump has lost so far: – His press secretary – His top personal lawyer – The popular vote – Tiffany’s number — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 21, 2017

Trump will fire, alienate, betray every person on his team until he's the last man cuffed. Took Sean Spicer a minute to figure this out. https://t.co/Zowa2U5VRR — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) July 21, 2017

"But … but I fell on every sword. Died on every hill. Regurgitated every lie. Shouldered all the ridicule. Suckled at your tweets…" https://t.co/b2b5X0HTgM — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 21, 2017

Sean Spicer resigns.

🎶Seems to me

You did your job

Like a, uh, something that would be, um. I'm sorry. The wind? Next question? — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 21, 2017

Oh snap! With all the trash talking about #SeanSpicer (kind of warranted) funny how he's the one who stood up to #Trump. Unlike #Sessions. https://t.co/zbfIATR89q — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) July 21, 2017

With Spicer out, who's going to tend to the White House bushes? I'm concerned for those bushes. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) July 21, 2017

Translation: Lied for a liar in a mountain of lies. https://t.co/lRBxd24w37 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 21, 2017

BREAKING: Sean Spicer out. Melissa McCarthy devastated. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) July 21, 2017

hey Sean Spicer – LET'S PARTY! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 21, 2017

SEAN SPICER OUT pic.twitter.com/vCG58VVjV7 — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) July 21, 2017

First day on the job. How am I doing? (I'm a little nervous) #Spicey #Mild pic.twitter.com/ub1AMlZ7wa — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) July 21, 2017

R.I.P. Sean Spicer as White House Press Secretary, 2017 – 2017 pic.twitter.com/y7QmJAroYH — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 21, 2017

Spicer spent all that time learning how to speak Trump… pic.twitter.com/Z7IsZoLRLg — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 21, 2017

Puppet Spicer is not taking this well. pic.twitter.com/hXGmsMx0b0 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) July 21, 2017

Dear @SeanSpicer Please write a book. Immediately. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 21, 2017

Words fail me. And they failed him, too. https://t.co/eSEG3emuLj — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) July 21, 2017

