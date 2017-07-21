Trans Activists Attack Caitlyn Jenner Over Love for Aerosmith’s ‘Dude Looks Like A Lady’

Transgender activists raged at Caitlyn Jenner this week after the reality TV star and former Olympic champion announced her love for the famous Aerosmith song, “Dude Looks Like A Lady.”

In an Instagram post, Jenner captioned a picture of herself and Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler, writing, “@iamstevent and I are working on our duet for Dude Looks Like a Lady. One of my favorite songs!”

Immediately, social justice warriors and transgender activists jumped on the post, slamming Jenner for liking the Aerosmith song and poking fun at her 2015 transition to a transgender woman.

‘You really think this caption is appropriate,” one Instagram user said. “It’s really sad you’re a poor role model for the LGBT community. You just don’t get it.”

“Are you f**king serious, you’re literally giving people that are against us more ammunition to attack us with,” another transgender activist commented. “Are you that f**king stupid, Caitlyn? Omg, I just want to slap the sh*t out of you with a corn tortilla with hot sauce.”

“You are furthering a narrative that harms trans women. As we fight to stop anti-trans legislation, you are sending a message to the masses that harms our community,” the user stated in a lengthy comment. “Stop. Think about how this will impact the average trans woman. The message the masses will receive is ‘trans woman are guys in dresses.’ We do not care what your intention is. We care about the message you are sending. You do not truly represent us. I do not see you coming to Texas and fighting for us. Just stop. I am tired of burying my trans siblings.”

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Jenner said she’d listen to the Aerosmith song because it made her “feel good.”

“That became my theme song, driving around in my little car with my little CD in there, whipping up the tunes and stuff and I said I just want you to know that made me feel good,” Jenner said.