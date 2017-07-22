‘Home Alone’ Father, John Heard, Found Dead

Actor John Heard, best known for his role as Peter McCallister, the dad in the Christmas classic Home Alone movies, died on Friday. He was 72.

Heard was found in a hotel room in Palo Alto, California, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office confirmed Heard’s death Friday, People reports.

“I can confirm that our officers responded with the fire department to a hotel in our city yesterday on a report of a person in need of medical aid,” a Palo Alto police spokesperson told People. “The person was determined to be deceased. While still under investigation, the death is not considered suspicious at this time.”

A representative for the veteran actor said he was recovering at the hotel after a “minor back surgery” he had Wednesday at Stanford Medical Center.

Heard’s film career began in the 1970s. He appeared in many film and TV roles and was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama for his performance as detective Vin Makazian in the HBO crime drama The Sopranos.

Heard is survived by three children.

