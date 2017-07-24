Jamey Johnson House of Blues Concert Cancelled After He Refused to Disarm

Country artist Jamey Johnson’s July 23 concert at House of Blues, Myrtle Beach, (HOBMB) was cancelled after he apparently refused to disarm while in the venue.

HOBMB said they would issue refunds to ticket holders beginning at 12 pm Eastern on July 24.

advertisement

On Sunday, HOBMB announced the cancellation via a Facebook post: “As always, the safety and security of our guests is our number one priority. Tonight’s artist refused to adhere to our safety and security guidelines and would not enter the building. Unfortunately, tonight’s show is cancelled.”

Tony TC Coleman is a member of Johnson’s band, and he responded to the HOBMB Facebook post by relaying a first-hand account of what happened:

AS A MEMBER OF JAMEY’S BAND, HOUSE OF BLUES MANAGEMENT “LIVE NATION ” WAS WRONG FOR HOW THEY TREATED THE SITUATION. JAMEY WAS READY TO GIVE AN AMAZING PERFORMANCE AS HE HAS DONE EVERY NIGHT SINCE THE YEAR AND 3 MONTHS I’VE BEEN IN HIS BAND. I STAND WITH HIM ON THIS. HOUSE OF BLUES DID’NT NEED TO TREAT US LIKE WE WERE TERRORIST. THEY PUT A MEDAL DETECTOR BETWEEN JAMEY’S BUSSES AND THE STAGE ENTRANCE AND THE ONLY PEOPLE COMING IN AND OUT OF HIS BUSES WAS US. HIS BAND AND CREW AND WE ALL HAVE LAMINATED STAGE IDENTIFICATION. WE DID NOT COME TO HOUSE OF BLUES TO BE TREATED LIKE WE ARE GOING TO KILL THE FANS. IF SOMEONE CAME BACKSTAGE TO HARM ANYBODY YOU BETTER PRAY THERE IS A JAMEY JOHNSON TYPE INDIVIDUAL AROUND.

A representative for Johnson did not immediately return a request for comment.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.