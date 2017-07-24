‘Simpsons’ Creator Matt Groening Leads Comic-Con Crowd In Anti-Trump Chant

Matt Groening, creator of the animated comedy series The Simpsons, led a crowd of superhero enthusiasts Saturday at Comic-Con in San Diego, California, in a chant aimed at President Donald Trump.

“Lock him up! Lock him up!” hundreds of attendees reportedly shouted, putting a twist on a phrase used during the election in reference to Hillary Clinton.

The typically apolitical comic book conference turned political after Groening told the audience that executives at 21st Century Fox had urged Simpsons writers to ease up on bashing Fox News after the long-running animated series aired a joke that Fox was “not racist, but No. 1 with racists.”

“Then Bill O’Reilly called us pinheads and look what happened,” Groening said of the ex-Fox News host, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Groening’s is hardly the first Simpsons-themed attack on Trump.

In a video clip featuring footage from its 27th season, one sees Homer Simpson getting lost in Trump’s hair.

In April, the show mocked President Trump’s accomplishments in his first 100 days in office by releasing a short clip depicting outgoing press secretary Sean Spicer hanging himself with a sign around his neck that reads “I quit.”

Last March, Simpsons writer-producer Dan Greaney said a 17-year-old episode that mentions (or predicted) a former “President Trump” was “a warning to America.”

Explaining the show’s plan to continue to critique culture, executive producer Matt Selman said “Our show holds up a Springfield mirror to society, so that never fails to inspire us.”

