Comic Book Writer Frank Miller Calls Trump a ‘Buffoon’

Legendary comic book writer and film director Frank Miller took a swipe at President Donald Trump over the weekend, calling him a “buffoon.”

In a ComicCon interview with Deadline, the Sin City: A Dame to Kill For director was discussing how the social media-driven world might find its way into the on-screen plot lines of contemporary comic book films.

advertisement

“It’s a fool’s errand to try to compete with a medium that’s better than you at certain things,” Miller said. “It’s best to rely on the things you’re better at. That is, play to strengths which have to do with our roots in cartooning, illustration, and literature. In the comics, we can never achieve the spectacles that Hollywood can.”

“That’s where I’m eager to get on to the next Sin City because that’s a very internal series,” Miller explained before briefly burning President Trump. “As good as comics are at spectacle — and believe me with Xerxes I intend to get spectacular — I think that comics can really put you inside someone’s mental space. At any occasion, Sin City can be a very dark and scary place. As for Trump, he’s a buffoon.”

A part-time cultural critic, Miller has taken heat from the left for his political commentary.

The 300 writer was called a fascist by Rick Moody, writing in the Gardian, for calling left-wing Occupy Wall Street protesters “a pack of louts, thieves, and rapists.”

Miller also took flack from the left in 2011 when he took on Muslim terrorists over the September 11 terrorist attacks in his graphic novel Holy Terror.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson