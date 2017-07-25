Rapper Killer Mike: Jeff Sessions ‘Scares the Sh*t Out of Me’

Rapper Killer Mike says Attorney General Jeff Sessions “scares the sh*t” out of him.

Asked by a TMZ reporter about Sessions’ rumored replacement, former New York City mayor Rudi Giuliani, the Atlanta rapper said “at least Giuliani has to deal with other cultures.”

“And I don’t think either one them are better than the other because both of them support drug war, which is a racist thing,” Killer Mike said. “But Sessions scares the sh*t out of me. Just to be frank.”

When asked if he had to pick Sessions or Giuliani to run the Justice Department, Killer Mike said “I wouldn’t pick either. I’d just pray for a better someone — pray for them to get food poisoning and can’t have the job.”

The Bernie Sanders supporter’s comments come amid President Donald Trump’s criticism of Sessions and rumors that the DOJ chief could be replaced by the former New York City mayor.

President Trump is hammering Sessions, one of his earliest and strongest supporters, on social media for taking “a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes” and for recusing himself from the ongoing Russia investigation.

Indeed, this isn’t the first time Killer Mike — real name Michael Render — has attacked Republicans.

Last may, Killer said the “Republican hate machine” slowly “created Godzilla” in Donald Trump.

