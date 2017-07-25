Chrissy Teigen: Trump Blocked Me on Twitter after ‘9 Years of Hating’ Him

President Donald Trump has apparently blocked supermodel Chrissy Teigen on Twitter after being on the receiving end of what she described as “9 years of hating” him.

“After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him ‘lol no one likes you’ was the straw,” Teigen tweeted Tuesday with a photo of a screenshot showing her being blocked from President Trump’s account.

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

Teigen attributed the blocking to a tweet she sent on Sunday, in response to President Trump’s tweet about Republicans failing to defend his presidency.

Lolllllll no one likes you — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 23, 2017

Tiegen, the wife of star musician and noted Trump critic John Legend, engaged in an all-out Twitter feud with Trump in November 2015 which began with the model calling then-presidential candidate Trump a “tw*t.”

@realDonaldTrump so don't tweet about it you twat — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 29, 2015

Last June, Teigen wished Trump a happy birthday by calling him a “monumental asshole.”

Happy birthday, you monumental asshole A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 14, 2016 at 9:23pm PDT

In February, Teigen called President Trump “the most vile person on this planet.”

“I can’t believe somebody could actually do this all day, every day, and still be president. It’s insane,” she said during an interview with USA Today. “I think he’s the f**king most vile person on this planet and if I mysteriously go missing in the next 4 years then that’s what happened.”

Last month the Lip Sync Battle co-host called President Trump a “national embarrassment,” after Trump hit back at MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

You are a national embarrassment. It's like you have no idea how to even fake being a normal human being. You are the proud type of insane. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 29, 2017

Teigen’s blocking claim is not the first from a celebrity.

Last month, author Stephen King claimed that President Trump had blocked him from reading his tweets on Twitter, and joked: “I may have to kill myself.”

The Knight First Amendment Institute at New York’s Columbia University is currently suing Trump on behalf of Twitter users who say they’ve been blocked by the president.

