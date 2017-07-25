SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Chrissy Teigen: Trump Blocked Me on Twitter after ‘9 Years of Hating’ Him

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Michael Kors

by Jerome Hudson25 Jul 20170

President Donald Trump has apparently blocked supermodel Chrissy Teigen on Twitter after being on the receiving end of what she described as “9 years of hating” him.

“After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him ‘lol no one likes you’ was the straw,” Teigen tweeted Tuesday with a photo of a screenshot showing her being blocked from President Trump’s account.

Teigen attributed the blocking to a tweet she sent on Sunday, in response to President Trump’s tweet about Republicans failing to defend his presidency.

Tiegen, the wife of star musician and noted Trump critic John Legend, engaged in an all-out Twitter feud with Trump in November 2015 which began with the model calling then-presidential candidate Trump a “tw*t.”

Last June, Teigen wished Trump a happy birthday by calling him a “monumental asshole.”

Happy birthday, you monumental asshole

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

In February, Teigen called President Trump “the most vile person on this planet.”

“I can’t believe somebody could actually do this all day, every day, and still be president. It’s insane,” she said during an interview with USA Today. “I think he’s the f**king most vile person on this planet and if I mysteriously go missing in the next 4 years then that’s what happened.”

Last month the Lip Sync Battle co-host called President Trump a “national embarrassment,” after Trump hit back at MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

Teigen’s blocking claim is not the first from a celebrity.

Last month, author Stephen King claimed that President Trump had blocked him from reading his tweets on Twitter, and joked: “I may have to kill myself.”

The Knight First Amendment Institute at New York’s Columbia University is currently suing Trump on behalf of Twitter users who say they’ve been blocked by the president.

 

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x