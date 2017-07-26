101-Year-Old Film Legend Olivia de Havilland Sues FX Over Catherine Zeta Jones’ ‘Feud’ Portrayal

Legendary screen actress Olivia de Havilland is asking that a Superior Court judge expedite the trial schedule for her lawsuit against FX over the Ryan Murphy-produced Feud: Bette and Joan, to end before her 102nd birthday.

De Havilland — who celebrated her 101st birthday on July 1 — is taking the network to court over Feud, which explores the infamous rivalry between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, and which de Havilland claims has hurts her reputation through Catherine Zeta-Jones’ character’s portrayal of her.

advertisement

De Havilland’s attorneys asked Los Angeles Superior Court judge Holly Kendig Tuesday to set a trial for November, and referenced a California statute that allows plaintiffs who are 70 years of age or older to expedite litigation.

“This is the kind of case for which the statute was passed,” said de Havilland’s attorney, Suzelle Smith, in a statement. “There is a substantial risk that without a trial preference, Miss de Havilland will be prejudiced in not obtaining the benefits of the litigation. She is eager to have this case fully resolved well in advance of her 102nd birthday.”

On Wednesday, Fox 21 Television Studios, which produces Feud, fired back at de Havilland and defended the Emmy-nominated series’ depiction of her and the producers decision to not consult de Havilland on the project.

“Our project was a meticulously researched dramatization of the well-documented feud between actresses Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. The law on this is very clear: no permissions of any kind were required in order to tell the tale. Docudramas, such as this one, are original narrative works, based on real, verifiable facts and events,” the statement said, according to Variety. “By the logic of Ms. de Havilland’s attorneys, no producer would be able to tell any stories about famous people, living or dead without their consent. We respectfully disagree with Ms. de Havilland’s objections to her portrayal, and we stand by the content, including her portrayal, and will vigorously defend this project.”

Attorneys for the studio haven’t filed an appearance in the matter, notes The Hollywood Reporter.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson