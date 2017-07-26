Celebrities Melt Down over Trump’s Transgender Military Policy: ‘You Just Pissed Off the Wrong Community’

Hollywood stars took to social media Wednesday to express outrage over President Donald Trump’s announcement that transgender people will not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military, reversing former President Obama’s decision last year allowing them to do so.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” President Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical cost and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”

The news spurred some stars to viciously attack the president, with some calling Trump a cruel bigot.

Star Trek actor and gay activist George Takei sent what appeared to be a threat to Trump, warning that he “just pissed off the wrong community” and said the president “will regret” this action.

Donald: With your ban on trans people from the military, you are on notice that you just pissed off the wrong community. You will regret it. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

Takei also tweeted: “History shall record that you are not only the stupidest, most incompetent president ever, but also the cruelest and pettiest. #Shame.” The actor also issued a call to action:

Invidious discrimination against any group must be opposed by all. Straight/Cis allies: Will you stand with LGBTs?#TransRightsAreHumanRights — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

Director Paul Feig called Trump’s decision “disgraceful,” while noted Trump-basher and actor Rob Reiner called the president a “hateful human being.”

Below is a roundup of the rage Hollywood stars sent toward President Trump in the wake of his announcement.

One by one he will fuck over every segment of the population he made a promise to except Russia, bankers and big oil.Get ready-you're next. https://t.co/CxDqCgW3r2 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) July 26, 2017

Hey trans teens: this man does not represent the overwhelming love, support and pride waiting for you when you step out into the world. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) July 26, 2017

I'm starting to think they don't know what these letters actually stand for. https://t.co/ieznVV5Gio — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 26, 2017

Hey Ivanka, James here. Hope all is good, quick question, can you… Erm… Call your dad and have a talk. X https://t.co/yiiL89J3Ap — James Corden (@JKCorden) July 26, 2017

I hope deep down Trump voters realize the increasing amount of psychological & perhaps even physical damage they've done to fellow Americans — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 26, 2017

I guess he doesn't know what the "T" stands for. https://t.co/cCukhy9Qep — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 26, 2017

This is disgraceful. Anyone who wants to protect and serve this country should be supported. https://t.co/I9tToO3Q5j — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) July 26, 2017

Merely *existing* as trans in this world is heroic. This week, we might serve trans friends/family best by protecting their healthcare. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) July 26, 2017

After consultation with our staff, here is our current statement regarding @POTUS's transgender service tweets. "FUCK YOU." — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) July 26, 2017

Guess the "T" is silent? https://t.co/LTGUYJ6rxw — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 26, 2017

no. My God. This must be challenged. https://t.co/H9DBE4cmK7 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 26, 2017

Not allowing transgender people to serve in military,DT again shows astounding ignorance & bigotry. Simply put:DT is a hateful human being. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 26, 2017

And who will he come for next? https://t.co/DWu3PRzQhg — Alan Cumming (@Alancumming) July 26, 2017

Oh, just a reminder that this–NONE OF THIS IS NORMAL. — Busy Philipps (@Busyphilipps25) July 26, 2017

Sending a message that hate & discrimination should be tolerated if it saves us money. A shameful yet unsurprising new low. #EqualityForAll pic.twitter.com/W8bCub1hMq — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) July 26, 2017

I just want to tell the transgender community that I love you and you ARE supported no matter what. #ProtectTransTroops — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 26, 2017

@Caitlyn_Jenner wake up sweetheart give Your wonderful president a call & discuss #noTransgender in military congrats on a great choice! — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) July 26, 2017

Paying for these "disruptions" who want to put their lives on the line to protect our country, to protect U? That's too much of a "burden?!" https://t.co/pVtuVa6zQD — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) July 26, 2017

Every patriotic American who is qualified to serve in our military should be able to serve. Full stop. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 26, 2017

This is bigotry.

Plain and simple.

Bigotry. — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) July 26, 2017

