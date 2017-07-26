SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Celebrities Melt Down over Trump’s Transgender Military Policy: ‘You Just Pissed Off the Wrong Community’

by Jerome Hudson26 Jul 20170

Hollywood stars took to social media Wednesday to express outrage over President Donald Trump’s announcement that transgender people will not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military, reversing former President Obama’s decision last year allowing them to do so.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” President Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical cost and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”

The news spurred some stars to viciously attack the president, with some calling Trump a cruel bigot.

Star Trek actor and gay activist George Takei sent what appeared to be a threat to Trump, warning that he “just pissed off the wrong community” and said the president “will regret” this action.

Takei also tweeted: “History shall record that you are not only the stupidest, most incompetent president ever, but also the cruelest and pettiest. #Shame.” The actor also issued a call to action:

Director Paul Feig called Trump’s decision “disgraceful,” while noted Trump-basher and actor Rob Reiner called the president a “hateful human being.”

Below is a roundup of the rage Hollywood stars sent toward President Trump in the wake of his announcement.

 

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson

