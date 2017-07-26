Justin Bieber Says Religion Not the Reason for Canceled Tour

Religion rose to the top of the list of supposed reasons why pop phenom Justin Bieber abruptly cancelled his “Purpose” world tour this week, but the “Sorry” singer says his faith has nothing to do with the decision.

While the Grammy-winner’s reps said the shows were canceled due, in part, to the stress of touring for nearly two years, TMZ reported Monday than the concert was canned because Bieber “rededicated his life to Christ.”

Citing multiple sources, the outlet said the singer wanted to take a more active role in his Hillsong Church community.

But when asked by TMZ about reports that the tour was cancelled because he wanted to “start his own church,” Bieber simply said: “No!”

“Everything’s fine. I’ve been on tour for two years,” the singer told the outlet Monday. “Just resting, getting some relaxation — we’re gonna ride some bikes.”

The 23-year-old devastated millions of fans this week, halting his tour and canceling the 14 remaining shows. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose world tour concerts,” a tour rep said in a statement. Bieber “loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over the last 18 months.”

“He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run,” the statement read. “However, after careful consideration, he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

Bieber’s manager and friend Scooter Braun also issued a statement, apologizing for the tour cancellation and saying the singer’s “soul and well being” were at stake.

“And to those that won’t be able to see it… on behalf of myself, Justin, and the team, we are sorry. That was never our intent. But a man’s soul and well being I truly care about came first and We must all respect and honor that,” Braun wrote.

