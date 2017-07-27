SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Celebrities Revel in Anthony Scaramucci’s Foul-Mouthed Anti-Bannon Rant

Getty/Getty

by Jerome Hudson27 Jul 20170

Celebrities took to social media Thursday to bask in the profanity-laced comments made by White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci in an interview, in which he viciously attacked President Donald Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon and White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.

In a phone interview with New Yorker staff writer Ryan Lizza, Scaramucci called Priebus a “f**king paranoid schizophrenic” and said that he is not Bannon; “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c*ck. I’m not trying to build my own brand off the f*cking strength of the President. I’m here to serve the country.”

Scaramucci’s comments were meant to focus on the leaks flowing from the White House to reporters, many of which have proved damaging to Trump and his ability to govern.

“This is going to get cleaned up very shortly, O.K.?” Scaramucci said. “Because I nailed these guys. I’ve got digital fingerprints on everything they’ve done through the F.B.I. and the f*cking Department of Justice.”

But his more salacious attacks on Bannon brought out the hordes of Hollywood stars, many of whom seemed to revel in what appeared to be dissension and discord in the West Wing.

Below is a roundup of the celebrity reaction to Scaramucci’s foul-mouthed rant.

 

