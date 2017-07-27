Celebrities Revel in Anthony Scaramucci’s Foul-Mouthed Anti-Bannon Rant

Celebrities took to social media Thursday to bask in the profanity-laced comments made by White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci in an interview, in which he viciously attacked President Donald Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon and White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.

In a phone interview with New Yorker staff writer Ryan Lizza, Scaramucci called Priebus a “f**king paranoid schizophrenic” and said that he is not Bannon; “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c*ck. I’m not trying to build my own brand off the f*cking strength of the President. I’m here to serve the country.”

advertisement

Scaramucci’s comments were meant to focus on the leaks flowing from the White House to reporters, many of which have proved damaging to Trump and his ability to govern.

“This is going to get cleaned up very shortly, O.K.?” Scaramucci said. “Because I nailed these guys. I’ve got digital fingerprints on everything they’ve done through the F.B.I. and the f*cking Department of Justice.”

But his more salacious attacks on Bannon brought out the hordes of Hollywood stars, many of whom seemed to revel in what appeared to be dissension and discord in the West Wing.

Below is a roundup of the celebrity reaction to Scaramucci’s foul-mouthed rant.

Scaramucci calls Reince Priebus 'paranoid schizophrenic' – NY Daily News. — this is way too Sopranos for me. https://t.co/ZfZ4Nyi4lp — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) July 27, 2017

No wonder we never see Bannon any more. Evidently, he's got a full plate…I mean palate. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) July 28, 2017

Please do it again! It's made our monologue tonight so easy to write! X https://t.co/oYqlZUO2Ei — James Corden (@JKCorden) July 28, 2017

Tonight at 11/10c, The Mooch sets fire to Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon in an interview with The New Yorker. pic.twitter.com/qpPFSJux0x — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 28, 2017

Mooch hates nasty leakerses. pic.twitter.com/YyOt6auyrU — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) July 27, 2017

It's not the reporter who's the problem. https://t.co/gIKvdFLqYL — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 28, 2017

The White House is starting to feel like a bad junior high production of The Sopranos. https://t.co/hKlaUfcIqg — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) July 28, 2017

Wow. As far as "locker room" talk & back-stabbing goes, this takes the cake. And not a very beautiful cake.

Paging Steve Bannon & @Reince45 https://t.co/jYgybqJRdn — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) July 27, 2017

According to Mooch, Priebus blocks 'cocks' eager for @realDonaldTrump, and Bannon is either a secret Yogi or can take his own head off. https://t.co/HVGcLMxArQ — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) July 28, 2017

The Mooch is loose. https://t.co/Cp3bVcGaX2 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 28, 2017

Do these pieces of feces think our kids aren't watching them! https://t.co/hcFvMxq35z — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) July 28, 2017

If nothing else, Sean Spicer is having a very good day. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 27, 2017

Can we get Joe Pesci to read this PLEASE https://t.co/zn3QpILOnD — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) July 28, 2017

😳 Pez dispenser time? Pull back the @POTUS head and eject another piece of Halloween candy? https://t.co/2Rm5QBEkhU — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 27, 2017

I hope Trump reprimands Scaramucci for his reckless repurposing of the term "cock-block." — Todd Barry (@toddbarry) July 27, 2017

I was worried about Scaramucci but now I feel better. https://t.co/OH7FboF89a — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) July 28, 2017

But did you call the FBI yet? https://t.co/8JJtFvKmhY — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) July 27, 2017

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @jeromeehudson