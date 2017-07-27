Kid Rock announced plans Wednesday to launch a voter registration initiative ahead of what may be the start of his bid for the U.S. Senate.

The Michigan rocker offered details about his political future and explained his new get-out-the-vote initiative in a lengthy blog post published on his website late Wednesday night.

“When my name was thrown out there for US Senate…I was beyond overwhelmed with the response I received from community leaders, D.C. pundits, and blue-collar folks that are just simply tired of the extreme left and right bullsh*t. As part of the excitement surrounding this possible campaign, I decided to take a hard look to see if there was real support for me as a candidate and my message or if it was just because it was a fresh new news story,” Kid Rock, real name Robert James Richie, wrote on his website.

“The one thing I’ve seen over and over is that although people are unhappy with the government, too few are even registered to vote or do anything about it. We have over a year left until an actual election, so my first order of business is to get people engaged and registered to vote while continuing to put out my ideas on ways to help working class people in Michigan and America all while still calling out these jackass lawyers who call themselves politicians,” the 46-year-old singer explained.

Kid Rock hinted at a potential Senate run earlier this month, launching the kidrockforsenate.com campaign website.

The site was devoid of any policy platform but did link to an online merchandise store, where fans could buy gear, yard signs, and stickers.

Profits from the merchandise sales, Rock says, will go toward his “register to vote” efforts.

Last week, a Delphi Analytica poll said the Trump-supporting signer would beat incumbent Michigan Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow in a head-to-head. Forty-four percent of the poll’s respondents declined to a pick a candidate. But of those who did specify support for a candidate, Kid Rock led Stabenow 54-46 percent.

“One thing is for sure though,” Kid Rock wrote Wednesday, “The Democrats are ‘sh*ttin’ in their pantaloons’ right now…and rightfully so!”

