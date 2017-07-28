Black Activists Rip ‘Real Fake’ Trump Tower Sign in New ‘Chicago Carnage’ Trailer

Chicago-based community organizers Paul McKinley and Mark Carter slammed their city government’s decision to erect a five-foot “Real Fake” sculpture outside of Chicago’s Trump Tower, calling the move a “great deception” that distracts people from the “real issues” in “the most racist city and segregated city in the country.”

The taxpayer-funded statue works as a backdrop to a new short film, Chicago Carnage, from RebelPundit filmmakers Jeremy Segal and Andrew Marcus, that seeks to shine a light on what the activists call a decaying city being run by corrupt lawmakers.

'Real Fake' statue installed in front of Trump Tower: https://t.co/szrxOVuSWZ pic.twitter.com/ocgdaxW8Hx — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) June 28, 2017

“It is ironic that this sign would show up right here, and not in front of City Hall,” McKinley says.

“They are not trying to resolve the problems in this city, they need things to happen exactly the way they are happening,” Carter said of Chicago officials. “The fake news is that this city is a city for everyone — this is city for the elite.”

“Every day of the week there is a body count, 30 people shot up, 40 people shot up, that’s not real fake,” McKinley said.

Carter said “there is nothing fake” about President Donald Trump, adding “he tells you what he’s about, the fake is Barack Obama, the fake is Bill Clinton.”

Carter contines:

The Democrat machine is dummying down the people, socially engineering the people into poverty. They want you to believe that there is some white racist Republicans or some white racist conservative doing this. No, this is the Democrat machine, these are white and black racist Democrats that are doing this to us. They don’t want the killing to stop. They need the people to continue to poor. They need these blood sucking programs, that have never done anything to bring down violence, unemployment and poverty.

Both activist say President Trump should send federal investigators in to root out the corruption in Chicago’s government.

“And if Donald Trump wants to come here and get the real answers, come here and talk to the real people, and we’ll show you how things are working in this city,” Carter says.

“If he can do that,” McKinley adds, “he can make Chicago great again.”

Chicago Carnage is written, directed, and produced by Jeremy Segal and Andrew Marcus, with additional production by Mark Carter.

