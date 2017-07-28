Hollywood Rejoices after Obamacare Repeal Defeated: ‘John McCain Put Country Over Party’

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars took to social media to celebrate and express their gratitude for the Republican senators who voted Friday morning against the so-called “skinny repeal” of Obamacare.

“Great respect to @JohnMccain who put country over party,” comedian and actor Billy Crystal tweeted, thanking Senator McCain for putting “country over party” and voting against repeal.

advertisement

Great respect to @JohnMccain who put country over party. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) July 28, 2017

“Senator John McCain is a man of his word and a true hero. Compassion and heart wins the day,” liberal actor-director Rob Reiner tweeted.

Senator John McCain is a man of his word and a true hero. Compassion and heart wins the day. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 28, 2017

The Health Care Freedom Act failed to pass on a 49-51 vote, thanks to “no” votes from Republican Senators John McCain (R-AZ), Susan Collins (R-ME), and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) — McCain and Murkowski having saved Obamacare from repeal after promising voters on the campaign trail that they would repeal the law.

“#Heroes who care and didn’t carelessly play with Americans’ health – Thank you @lisamurkowski @SenatorCollins@SenJohnMcCain,” actress Elizabeth Banks tweeted Friday.

Far-left actress and Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell also showered praise on Collins, Murkowski, and McCain.

President Trump chimed in, writing, “Three Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let Obamacare implode, then deal. Watch!”

3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

Read the rest of Hollywood’s reaction below.

Just personally didn't love having to read the word skinny so many times today — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) July 28, 2017

Democracy worked tonight… barely. Whew! #skinnyrepeal. FYI, Mitch McConnell is lying through his turtle teeth right now pic.twitter.com/Yt73DlQpkP — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 28, 2017

Thanks to the Senators who voted to kill that stupid, heartless bill. Let's stay vigilant. It's not over. — John Legend (@johnlegend) July 28, 2017

Bill should have lost 95-5. I have a hard time calling the 3 republicans who voted "no" heroes. It was obviously stupid and awful — John Legend (@johnlegend) July 28, 2017

GOD BLESS JOHN McCAIN🙌🏻

SUSAN COLLINS🙌🏻

ALASKA STRONG,LISA MURKOWSKI🙌🏻

OBAMACARE NEEDS CHANGING

NOW DEMS & GOP CAN WORK 2GETHER 2 FIX IT🙏🏻 — Cher (@cher) July 28, 2017

We will never stop fighting to protect health care for ALL 💙❤️💚💜💛 @happyhippiefdn pic.twitter.com/qdI9Grt2a5 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 28, 2017

McCain dropped the thumb and #kabow. Down goes #SkinnyRepeal. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) July 28, 2017

Shhhh. We are celebrating not taking healthcare away from 22 million people. And the 3 heroes of the Republican Party. Can I get a WOOT? https://t.co/mPPMqjL3pw — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 28, 2017

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. For not being careless and "loyal". For being prudent. And for fighting. https://t.co/nnOZ8sgEJO — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) July 28, 2017

The Senate floor should be required to play the people's court theme song over the speakers. It would really up the production value. — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) July 28, 2017

McConnell just stole my Emmy speech! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 28, 2017

Hey @SenJohnMcCain @lisamurkowski @SenatorCollins THANK YOU for putting your country before the host of Celebrity Apprentice's ego 🇺🇸 — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) July 28, 2017

Please @SenateDems and @SenateGOP start fresh and make a Plan that you can be Proud of. Thank you @SenJohnMcCain for standing for collabrtn. https://t.co/RaPNLL3nHn — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) July 28, 2017

High five bipartisanship! — Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) July 28, 2017

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson