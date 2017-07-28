SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Hollywood Rejoices after Obamacare Repeal Defeated: ‘John McCain Put Country Over Party’

by Jerome Hudson28 Jul 20170

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars took to social media to celebrate and express their gratitude for the Republican senators who voted Friday morning against the so-called “skinny repeal” of Obamacare.

“Great respect to @JohnMccain who put country over party,” comedian and actor Billy Crystal tweeted, thanking Senator McCain for putting “country over party” and voting against repeal.

“Senator John McCain is a man of his word and a true hero. Compassion and heart wins the day,” liberal actor-director Rob Reiner tweeted.

The Health Care Freedom Act failed to pass on a 49-51 vote, thanks to “no” votes from Republican Senators John McCain (R-AZ), Susan Collins (R-ME), and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) — McCain and Murkowski having saved Obamacare from repeal after promising voters on the campaign trail that they would repeal the law.

#Heroes who care and didn’t carelessly play with Americans’ health – Thank you @lisamurkowski @SenatorCollins@SenJohnMcCain,” actress Elizabeth Banks tweeted Friday.

Far-left actress and Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell also showered praise on Collins, Murkowski, and McCain.

President Trump chimed in, writing, “Three Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let Obamacare implode, then deal. Watch!”

Read the rest of Hollywood’s reaction below.

 

