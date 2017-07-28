Stephen Colbert to Produce Animated Donald Trump Series for Showtime

CBS’s Late Show host Stephen Colbert is set to give President Donald Trump the animated treatment with a new satirical cartoon series for Showtime.

The untitled series will explore the Trump White House and the president’s family members, Variety reports, with the first of 10 episodes expected to air this fall.

Each half-hour episode “will present the truish adventures of Trump’s confidants and bon vivants – family, top associates, heads of government, golf pros and anyone else straying into his orbit – intrepidly exploring their histories and their psyches, revealing insights into what makes them so definitively Trumpian,” Showtime said in a press statement.

“It’s a workplace comedy where the office happens to be oval; it’s a character study in search of character, as seen through the eyes of an imaginary documentary crew,” the network added.

Colbert, whose late-night ratings have benefitted mightily thanks to a steady stream of anti-Trump monologues and gags, says he’s excited to show audiences the “Cartoon President.”

“I know a lot of people wanted to do this, and I’m honored that the Cartoon President invited our documentary crew into his private world,” Colbert said. “I’ve seen some of the footage, and I look forward to sharing the man behind the MAGA.”

The animated series is inspired by the Showtime special Colbert’s Live Election Night: Democracy’s Series Finale – Who’s Going to Clean Up This Sh*t?, which featured an animated President-elect Trump shouting “no more Mexicans, no more Muslims, no more losers!”

The new series will be executive produced by Colbert and Late Show showrunner Chris Licht.

