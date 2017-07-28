Vogue Writer Throws Ivanka Trump Under the Bus: Fails to Promote LGBT Rights, Fight Climate Change

In a commentary praising former President Barack Obama and his efforts to promote homosexual rights and commit the United States to an international “climate change” agreement, Vogue magazine claims it’s “high time we gave up” on President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump because she has not furthered Obama’s legacy.

The piece, written by Michelle Ruiz, who is “a Vogue.com contributing editor who played Gloria Steinem in the seventh grade play,” begins by blasting President Trump’s decision to stop accommodating transgender individuals who want to serve in the military and receive government-paid sex reassignment surgery and other perks.

advertisement

“Just this June, in honor of Pride Month, the presidential daughter and special assistant to the president pledged to be an ally for the LGBTQ community, tweeting, ‘I am proud to support my LGBTQ friends and the LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions to our society and economy,’ the author wrote. “That support evidently doesn’t extend to the likely thousands of trans servicepeople (that’s the “T,” in LGBTQIA, Ms. Trump), who signed up to risk their lives on behalf of all Americans and whose careers now hang in the balance.”

After expressing doubt that Ivanka has “her father’s ear,” the author moves on to the pressing matter of climate change — and Planned Parenthood.

“On climate change: It was she who met with Al Gore and Leonardo DiCaprio during the transition, only to see her father make the U.S. one of the only developed nations on the planet to pull out of the Paris climate accord,” the author wrote. “While she fancies herself an ‘advocate for the education and empowerment of women and girls,‘ she’s been conspicuously (dead) silent as her father rolled back workplace protections that apply to the gender pay gap and continues to urge (to the point of public shaming) GOP congressmen to defund Planned Parenthood and pass health care bills that would strip coverage from millions of women—not quite a boon to women’s empowerment.”

Then they author quotes Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer, who rates his replacement poorly.

“Ivanka might be the least influential Presidential advisor in history,” said Pfeiffer, who obviously has a higher opinion of his own advisory abilities.

The commentary goes on to trash Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, and even President Trump’s speech to the Boy Scouts.

The author concludes that Ivanka should stick to an earlier claim she recently made.

“Ivanka recently went so far as to return to her pre-White House claim that she tries to ‘stay out of politics.‘ Another translation? She’s all but given up, and it’s high time we gave up on her, too.”