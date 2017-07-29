Risky: NBC Names Megyn’s Morning Show ‘Megyn Kelly Today’

Dangerously hitching NBC’s star to Megyn Kelly’s wagon, NBC will reportedly name her new morning show Megyn Kelly Today.

According to the New York Post, the “‘Megyn Kelly Today’ moniker is meant to incorporate the show into the ‘Today’ franchise when it airs in place of the show’s former third hour, known as ‘Today’s Take.’” Her one-hour weekday show, which will premiere in September, will reportedly air at 9 a.m. and will be in front of a live audience.

advertisement

Kelly’s terrible ratings—her last Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly show set a new viewership low with just 2.71 million total viewers—have left NBC executives reportedly worried that people are just not tuning in to see Kelly, which can cause serious problems for a show named after the former vapid Fox News talent who NBC falsely thought would turn out to be a superstar.

Her sunday program will be reportedly pulled from the airwaves after this Sunday’s episode, and television executives have been wondering whether Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly will even return after football season. The network, which had reportedly planned to give the episode at least ten episodes, apparently has already had enough of the embarrassingly poorly-rated show hosted by someone devoid of substance after just eight episodes.

As Breitbart News has pointed out, Kelly has alienated everyone except the small band of “Never Trumpers”on Twitter and anti-Trump pundits who, so desperate for affirmation and attention to make up for their numerous insecurities, gleefully allow themselves to be used as the legacy media’s useful idiots. The only silver lining for Today may be that Kelly’s tremendously bad ratings may have given Matt Lauer plenty of job security.

Kelly’s ratings were so terrible that NBC executives were reportedly even considering unloading her contract and trying to get Fox News to take her back. But a high-ranking Fox News official told Breitbart News that Kelly “would not be welcomed back” at the network.

As Breitbart News has previously noted, “NBC looks like the Houston Texans when they foolishly tried to build their franchise around former Denver Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler at the start of last year. When Kelly went to NBC, a television executive told CNN that if Kelly fails, she could end up ‘fading into obscurity’ just like Osweiler went from ‘the penthouse to the outhouse.'”