Celebrities Gloat over Scaramucci Firing: ‘Accomplished a Lot’ in ‘First 100 Seconds’

by Daniel Nussbaum31 Jul 20170

Hollywood celebrities and personalities took to social media Monday to gloat and and crack jokes after news broke that President Donald Trump had removed new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci from his position after just ten days.

Celebrities including Mark Ruffalo, Seth Rogen, Cher, and longtime Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell all weighed in on the news on their Twitter accounts Monday, with Ruffalo exclaiming that Scaramucci had “set the image of Italian Americans back decades” with his conduct, and O’Donnell posting a video in which she called him a “piece of sh*t.”

Scaramucci landed in hot water shortly after taking on the top communications job after an interview with the New Yorker magazine in which he used a number of profanities and hurled insults at senior White House advisor Steve Bannon and now-former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

Priebus was pushed out of his position on Friday, and was replaced by Gen. John Kelly.

Below, find more celebrity gloating and guffaws over Scaramucci’s ouster.

 

