Celebrities Gloat over Scaramucci Firing: ‘Accomplished a Lot’ in ‘First 100 Seconds’

Hollywood celebrities and personalities took to social media Monday to gloat and and crack jokes after news broke that President Donald Trump had removed new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci from his position after just ten days.

Celebrities including Mark Ruffalo, Seth Rogen, Cher, and longtime Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell all weighed in on the news on their Twitter accounts Monday, with Ruffalo exclaiming that Scaramucci had “set the image of Italian Americans back decades” with his conduct, and O’Donnell posting a video in which she called him a “piece of sh*t.”

Dear @Scaramucci you set the image of Italian Americans back decades with your thug talk and "from one Italian to another" nonsense. Later! https://t.co/E5dbJDBMvC — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 31, 2017

Scaramucci landed in hot water shortly after taking on the top communications job after an interview with the New Yorker magazine in which he used a number of profanities and hurled insults at senior White House advisor Steve Bannon and now-former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

Priebus was pushed out of his position on Friday, and was replaced by Gen. John Kelly.

Below, find more celebrity gloating and guffaws over Scaramucci’s ouster.

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI IS OUT🎉😂🎉 — Cher (@cher) July 31, 2017

How the fuck is Scaramucci already out of a goddamn job? Woulda been great at that cocksucker. Fuck piss cunt shit. Buttcock. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 31, 2017

So it goes @Scaramucci is OUT. Being IN at all was another stunning example of @POTUS lousy judgment. This presidency is a killing joke. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 31, 2017

I called the Scaramucci "quit" this morning!!! Saw that one–Scary Moochie! — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) July 31, 2017

I'd venture to say this is the very definition of comedy. https://t.co/5RoMFV9r90 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 31, 2017

We have 3 or 4 people we’re gonna fire tomorrow” little did we know he was talking about himself. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 31, 2017

Mr. Scaramucci had a good run. We’re going to miss him. Thanks to him I pulled my back out trying to suck my own cock. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) July 31, 2017

.@Scaramucci Chin up! You accomplished a lot in your first 100 seconds. — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) July 31, 2017

Like a well oiled machine- https://t.co/NbTTkuEDdM — John Cusack (@johncusack) July 31, 2017

If Gen. Kelly has a problem with The Mooch, looks like the beginning of a beautiful friendship for him with Trump. pic.twitter.com/xrz00yZ7zN — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) July 31, 2017

lol this fucking dumpster fire — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 31, 2017

Tonight so much drama on the Tell All special as I reunite #Trump and #Scaramucci for the first time since their breakup — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) July 31, 2017

Well, that was fast. I think that's a new record for the Trump administration. Who do you think is next?https://t.co/sEagNJ2ZY6 — Chaz Bono (@ChazBono) July 31, 2017

Looks like Mooch ado about nothing. https://t.co/qiwFsySBGI — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 31, 2017

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum