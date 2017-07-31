Mark Ruffalo: Reince Priebus Could Be ‘Hero’ Who Takes Down Trump Administration

Avengers star Mark Ruffalo hopes former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus will be the “hero” who could topple President Donald Trump’s administration.

The actor, who plays the Hulk in the ensemble superhero films, told TMZ that he and Priebus are both from the same town, Kenosha, Wisconsin, and that he tweeted to him a few times to tell him to “stop carrying water” for the Trump administration.

Ruffalo told TMZ that incoming White House communications chief Anthony Scaramucci’s associates were “going after” Priebus on the Internet because they’re “afraid of him.”

“Maybe he’ll end up being a hero one day and taking down this administration once and for all,” Ruffalo said. “Reince, come on, man. I know you’re from Kenosha. You still got some heart left in ya.”

Priebus departed the White House on Friday, and was replaced by Gen. John Kelly.

Ruffalo has been a frequent and outspoken critic of President Trump and his administration. Priebus wasn’t the first Trump appointment that the actor has protested. In March, Ruffalo urged his large Twitter following to call their representatives in an attempt to stop then-Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch from being confirmed to the bench.

Ruffalo also participated in a star-studded anti-Trump protest rally outside Trump Tower in Manhattan on the eve of the inauguration, alongside Michael Moore, Alec Baldwin, and other celebrities.

In his interview with TMZ, Ruffalo was asked what his character The Hulk might say if he could have a conversation with Trump.

“I don’t know what he would say,” the actor laughed. “I think he’d lose his temper.”

