‘Captain America’ Chris Evans: Trump a ‘Reckless Moron’ for Police Brutality Joke

Actor Chris Evans called President Donald Trump a “reckless moron” over remarks he made last week to law enforcement officials in Brentwood, New York.

While addressing the United States’ issues with the deadly MS-13 organized gang and other criminal outfits, Trump jokingly told the room full of law enforcement personnel not to be “too nice” when apprehending gang members and assailants who had committed violent crimes.

“Don’t be too nice” to “thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon,” Trump said to laughter and applause from the audience.

Sanders: Trump was "making a joke" when he suggested police should rough up people they arrest. Judge for yourself. https://t.co/JHw5kkK51P — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 31, 2017

But the Captain America star wasn’t laughing.

“You reckless moron. Do you have any idea what you’re encouraging?” Evans wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “You think a ‘joke’ makes it ok?? ZERO societal awareness and understanding.”

You reckless moron. Do you have any idea what you're encouraging? You think a 'joke' makes it ok?? ZERO societal awareness and understanding https://t.co/7a3Qf3bOcP — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 1, 2017

Evans is the latest Hollywood elite to slam the president’s comments.

Pop superstar Chris Brown called Trump’s comments “crazy,” while several establishment media elites lodged their complaints on social media.

Evans, however, is a vocal and consistent critic of President Trump.

In March, the 36-year-old actor, who supported former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s failed White House bid, told Esquire that he felt “rage” and “fury” following Trump’s election.

