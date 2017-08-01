Martin Sheen: I Love Filming in Canada instead of ‘Land of Lunatics’ U.S.A.

Actor Martin Sheen described America as the “land of lunatics” and said he was “relieved” to be able to film in Canada during a press appearance for the upcoming season of PBS’ Anne of Green Gables on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at the Television Critics Association in Beverly Hills, Sheen was asked to share his thoughts on the Trump administration.

advertisement

“We were doing so well without any mention of that dark force,” Sheen said, referring to President Trump, according to Deadline. “So let’s leave it right there where it belongs. I don’t want to give him any more air time than we have to.”

But only moments after avoiding comment about Trump, the former West Wing star hinted that he enjoys filming outside of the United States, away from what he called the “land of lunatics.”

When asked about filming Anne of Green Gables in Ontario, Canada, Sheen said “I’m always delighted.. so relieved to leave The Land of Lunatics.”

“For me, going into Canada, they know when I’m there how giddy I am, and love the country and the culture,” he added. “Canada is still now very much like the culture I grew up with in Dayton, Ohio in the ’50s.”

The 76-year-old star, who famously played President Josiah Bartlet on NBC’s acclaimed White House series The West Wing, has been a vocal opponent of the current real-life president.

Last August, Sheen called then-candidate Trump an “empty-headed moron” who had “no chance” at winning the presidential election.

Sheen ramped up his political activism and appeared in an anti-Trump campaign ad after the election aimed at encouraging members of the Electoral College to switch their votes to former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

The actor and activist described his disgust with Trump’s administration in a June Democratic fundraising email, titled simply, “Disgusted.”

Email fundraiser by #martinsheen on behalf of #democrats and against #Trump i just got in my mail. He is asolutely right. pic.twitter.com/j4jNDqSOoK — Forward to Happiness (@poetsoulken) June 28, 2017

Sheen was promoting the second edition of PBS’s Anne of Green Gables, premiering on Thanksgiving night at 8 PM ET.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson