Actress and singer Barbra Streisand will appear alongside former President Barack Obama in Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres, a forthcoming documentary about the late president and prime minister of Israel.

Oscar-winning documentary film director Richard Trank (The Long Way Home) will helm the project, which is being produced by Moriah Films, the documentary film production division of the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

advertisement

“We’re in the final stages now and the plan is to now have it done in the middle to latter part of the fall,” Trank told the Hollywood Reporter.

Before Peres’ unexpected death last September, some 60 hours of interviews were recorded. Obama was reportedly interviewed in Washington, D.C., last July.

“The president said he was so honored to do this and we were so honored to be sitting there with him. It was a great experience,” says Rabbi Marvin Hier of Obama, who spoke at Peres’ memorial service in Jerusalem. Hier added that Obama and Peres “had a shared love of history and literature.”

Filmmakers hope to have a finished product by this fall, shop it around the festival circuit, and premiere the film for a benefit for the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

Also appearing alongside Obama and Streisand in the film, among other global figures, will be Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and former President Bill Clinton.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson