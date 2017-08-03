Bret Easton Ellis: Stephen Miller ‘Compelling’ Character for Next Novel

Author and essayist Bret Easton Ellis picked a definitive winner in Wednesday’s briefing room war of words between CNN reporter Jim Acosta and White House advisor Stephen Miller by saying he’d like to write a novel about the latter, and not the former.

In a tweet late Wednesday night, the American Psycho author said he found Miller “completely compelling” and wanted to write a novel about him, while also slamming CNN’s Acosta in the same tweet:

Why do I find Stephen Miller completely compelling and want to write a novel about him? Why do I not want to write a novel about Jim Acosta? pic.twitter.com/j9x3TnM2HE — Bret Easton Ellis (@BretEastonEllis) August 3, 2017

Miller and Acosta got into a heated exchange during a White House press briefing Wednesday, after Acosta challenged Miller about the Trump administration’s plans to prioritize English language-speaking immigrants.

“The Statue of Liberty has always been a beacon of hope to the world for people to send their people to this country, and they’re not always going to speak English Stephen, they’re not always going to be highly skilled,” Acosta protested.

Acosta also claimed that the English requirement would mean only immigrants from Great Britain and Australia could come to the United States.

As Breitbart News reported, Miller fired back:

Jim, I just got to say, I am shocked by your statement, that you think that only people from Great Britain and Australia would know English. It reveals your cosmpolitan bias to a shocking degree that in your mind … this is an amazing moment … that you think that only people from Great Britain and Australia would speak English is so insulting to millions of hard-working immigrants that do speak English from all over the world.

Full exchange between Stephen Miller & @acosta on Statue of Liberty & immigration. "It reveals your cosmopolitan bias to a shocking degree." pic.twitter.com/9eHTiNaR4G — CSPAN (@cspan) August 2, 2017

Miller also tangled with New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush on the issue of immigration, with Thrush pointing to studies he claimed prove that low-skilled immigration does not lead to job loss for native workers. Miller pointed to his own data on the subject, before saying “it’s about time that we had compassion” for American workers.

“President Trump has met with American workers who have been replaced by foreign workers,” Miller told Thrush. “Ask them how this has affected their lives.”

CLIP: Exchange between Senior White House Adviser Stephen Miller and @GlennThrush on #immigration. pic.twitter.com/9batTFdc96 — CSPAN (@cspan) August 2, 2017

Ellis has spoken up frequently about his disdain for “PC victim culture” and progressives who still have not accepted that Donald Trump won November’s presidential election. In a series of recent tweets, the author said several of his recent dinners in Los Angeles have been ruined due to his liberal dining companions’ hysteria over Trump.

Still, Ellis told Breitbart News last month that “the idea of things being constantly ruined isn’t necessarily true.”

“It’s really only a few people so fatally immersed in the bubble that can get my usually chill self somewhat pissed off,” he said.

