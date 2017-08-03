SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Lena Dunham Whines about Flight Attendants’ ‘Transphobic’ Private Conversation

HBO

by Jerome Hudson3 Aug 20170

Actress and leftist activist Lena Dunham took to Twitter early Thursday morning to complain about American Airlines flight attendants she says were engaged in “transphobic talk” during a private conversation.

“At this moment in history we should be teaching our employees about love and inclusivity @AmericanAir,” Dunham tweeted Thursday. “That was worst part of this night.”

The Girls star’s tweets “concerned” American Airlines and prompted the company to ask Dunham for more details about the alleged incident. The actress said she was walking to baggage claim when she overheard two female crew members talking “about how trans kids are a trend they’d never accept a trans child and transness is gross.”

“I think it reflects badly on uniformed employees of your company to have that kind of dialogue going on. What if a trans teen was walking behind them? Awareness starts at home but jobs can set standards of practice,” Dunham wrote the airline in direct messages she later posted to social media.

The actress’s tweets, however, were slammed by social media users. Some called the posts a cry for attention, while other ripped Dunham for trying to get the flight attendants fired for simply having a differing opinion about transgenderism.

Of course, Dunham’s tweets Thursday in support of “love and inclusivity” run completely counter to some of what she has said in the past about other people.

Days before the 2016 presidential election, the Girls star — who supported Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton — posted a video to Twitter celebrating “the extinction of white men.”

And just a few days after Hillary Clinton’s loss, Dunham bemoaned self-hating white women for voting for Donald Trump.

“It’s painful to know that white women, so unable to see the unity of female identity, so unable to look past their violent privilege, and so inoculated with hate for themselves, showed up to the polls for [Trump], too,” she wrote.

 

