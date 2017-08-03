Rap Pioneer Kidd Creole Charged with Murder after Allegedly Stabbing Homeless Man to Death in NYC

Rap legend Kidd Creole was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday night after allegedly stabbing a homeless man to death in New York City.

According to the New York Daily News, Kidd Creole — whose real name is Nathaniel Glover — was on his way to work near the scene of the incident when the homeless man, identified as John Jolly, approached him.

The 57-year-old rapper, police reportedly said, assumed Jolly — a convicted rapist, CBS reports — was making sexual advances at him.

“They had no prior relationship,” a source told the Daily News. “They had words. Things got out of hand. It was some sort of diss.”

“He turned, interpreting that the guy was making an advance toward him. One thing led to another, and he shivved him twice in the chest,” the source said of the incident.

Passersby called 911. Jolly was rushed to Bellevue Hospital Center, where he later died from multiple stab wounds.

The rapper was reportedly identified from surveillance video near the scene and was arrested at his Bronx home Wednesday.

Glover was a founding member of the Bronx-based legendary rap group Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five.

Founded in the ’70s, the group rose to prominence in the ’80s, and became the first hip hop group to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

Glover has been charged with one count of second degree murder.

