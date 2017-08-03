Report: Suge Knight Indicted for Alleged Threat To Kill ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Director F. Gary Gray

Infamous rap mogul Suge Knight has been indicted for felony criminal threats he allegedly made against famed Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gray.

According to TMZ, the L.A. County Grand Jury’s indictment states that on August 8, 2014, Knight “threatened to commit a crime which would result in death and great bodily injury to Felix Gary Gray.”

Court documents reveal that Knight sent the threats in texts messages, while Gray was filming the N.W.A. blockbuster film. The music mogul is currently in jail awaiting trial in a 2015 case in which he’s accused of running over two men, killing one — Terry Carter, who was involved in Straight Outta Compton production — and seriously injuring another.

Knight was reportedly unhappy with the way in which he was portrayed in the biopic, which chronicled the rise of rap stars the former CEO of Death Row Records made famous.

While the 2015 incident was captured on camera, Knight has denied the allegations.

The 52-year-old music executive’s murder trail is set to begin in January 2018.

