PETA Praises Robert Pattinson for Refusing to Masturbate a Dog for Film

Radical animal rights activist group PETA is praising actor Robertson Pattinson for declining to perform a sex act on a dog while filming.

During an appearance Thursday on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Pattinson explained the line-crossing sex scene he refused to shoot.

“Oh God, I don’t know if I can say this. There’s a lot of things in this movie which really cross the line of reality. It’s not even on the line, it’s way beyond the line,” the Twilight star explained. “There was initially this scene — I don’t think I should say this — but it’s like, my character, Connie, has this affinity with dogs. He thinks he is a dog in a previous life and he thinks he has control over animals and stuff.”

“There’s this one scene, which we shot, which basically, there’s a drug dealer who busts into the room and I was sleeping with the dog and basically giving the dog a h–d job,” Pattinson told Kimmel:

Pattinson said the film director called him a pu**y for refusing to touch the dog’s genitals.

“I asked the trainer, ’cause the director was like, ‘Just do it for real, man! Don’t be a pu**y!’ And then the dog’s owner was like, ‘Well, he’s a breeder, I mean, you can.’ He’s like, ‘You gotta massage the inside of his thighs.’”

Ultimately, Pattinson decided against filming the scene.

“I didn’t agree to do the real one, we made a fake red rocket,” he said. “It was fun. It’ll be on the DVD extras.”

PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange blasted Pattinson’s description of the scene, comparing performing a sex act on a dog to “child molestation.”

In a statement published by The Wrap, Lange said her organization is “investigating whether the law was broken in this instance.”

“PETA depends on actors and crew members to come forward when they see mistreatment, whether it involves a dog who is being forced into churning water on the set of ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ or an A-list actor who is being asked to molest his canine co-star,” Lange said. “Robert Pattinson is our kind of guy (and everyone’s who has a heart) for refusing to masturbate a dog — which is like child molestation — and for talking about it so that the public can see that once again animal trainers’ top priority is money and animals’ interests and well-being are often ignored.”

