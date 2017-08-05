REPORT: ‘Sex and the City’ Star Cynthia Nixon May Run Against Cuomo for New York Governor

Actress Cynthia Nixon is one of several Empire State Democrats looking to challenge New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo when he runs for a third term next year.

Nixon, known best for her role as Miranda on the popular HBO drama series Sex and the City, has been approached by several liberal groups and encouraged to run against Cuomo, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The 51-year-old actress has been heavily involved over the years in local and state education issues.

“She’s an out-of-the-box candidate with progressive credentials who would excite people,” said Billy Easton, director of the Alliance for Quality Education, who has worked with Nixon in the past.

Cuomo currently boasts a $25 million campaign war chest, the political advantages that come with incumbency, and considerable support from labor unions and political committees. Still, the Journal reports that Cuomo “has strained relations, however, with some liberal advocates, who see an opening for an insurgent on the left.”

A Siena College poll published in July revealed that 46 percent of New York voters want Cuomo for a third term, which is the same number who say they do not. Among Democrats, 61 percent say they want to see him win re-election.

Nixon has not spoken publicly about her political aspirations.

Other possible challengers to Cuomo include former State Sen. Terry Gipson and current Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner.

