Bill and Hillary Clinton Get Special Private Screening of ‘Wonder Woman’ in Brooklyn

Hillary Clinton may have lost the 2016 election in one of the most spectacular election defeats in history, but it’s not all bad — on Saturday, she and husband Bill Clinton got their own private screening of superhero flick Wonder Woman.

The failed Democratic presidential candidate and the former president had reportedly not seen the movie — a film which has been well-received and praised in particular for having a strong woman in the lead role.

advertisement

But one Brooklyn theater was keen to fix that.

Mike Sampson, a spokesman for the Alamo Drafthouse in Brooklyn, New York, told HuffPost that he came up with the idea of a private screening when he saw Clinton mention publicly that she hadn’t yet seen the movie. He said he “sent word on social media” that he’d happily host the Clintons — an invitation Clinton accepted.

Honored to have hosted @HillaryClinton & @billclinton last night for a special screening of WONDER WOMAN! pic.twitter.com/a3yUlLFvEH — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) August 6, 2017

“We were happy to set up a private screening, for which they organized the guest list. We were obviously thrilled to have them as guests at our theater and they have an open invitation to return any time in the future,” he said.

Clinton compared herself to Wonder Woman — played by Israeli actress Gal Gadot in the blockbuster hit — at a Women in Film gala in Los Angeles in June, suggesting that both she and the superheroine are on a quest to “save the world.”

“Something tells me that a movie about a strong, powerful woman fighting to save the world from a massive international disaster is right up my alley,” she joked.

Clinton will release her book/campaign post-mortem, What Happened, on Sept, 12, in which she is expected to continue her blaming of multiple factors, including Russia and former FBI Director James Comey, for her loss in November.

It is not clear if she will add Ares — the supervillain from “Wonder Woman” — to the list of people she blames for her defeat.

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY