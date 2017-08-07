Chelsea Handler Called Out for Proposing ‘Laws’ Against Racist Jokes

Comedienne Chelsea Handler has been blasted by Twitter users after suggesting that “laws” should exist in the United States to penalize people who find racism funny, despite having a history of repeatedly using race as a punchline in her own jokes.

“[Two] Chinese guys were arrested in Berlin for making Nazi salutes,” she wrote on Twitter. “Wouldn’t it be nice [to] have laws here for people who think racism is funny?”

2 Chinese guys were arrested in Berlin for making nazi salutes. Wouldn't it be nice 2 have laws here for people who think racism is funny? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 7, 2017

The talk show host appeared to be referring to an incident on Sunday in which two Chinese tourists posing for photos in front of the Reichstag, Germany’s parliament building, were arrested after making a Nazi salute.

However, Twitter users were quick to challenge Handler’s apparent hypocrisy, pointing out her own history of making racist or non-politically correct jokes, including jokes about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children, Melania Trump’s accent, and a quip about going on a “Nazi genealogy hunt.”

So racist jokes are only funny when you make them? Everyone else should be arrested. pic.twitter.com/7nxLS5h1wV — Tyler Smith (@TheTSmoove) August 7, 2017

Pease re-consider. Would you want to see Mel Brooks arrested? — Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) August 7, 2017

Hey @chelseahandler Remember when you made fun of @FLOTUS because of her accent and heritage? Should you be arrested? https://t.co/44HtbnLM27 — Eddie (@eddiecarl4468) August 7, 2017

So when are you turning yourself in? pic.twitter.com/9OiICjHgzf — neontaster (@neontaster) August 7, 2017

The 42-year-old has been one of the most outspoken celebrity critics of President Donald Trump, previously describing him as a “f***ing loser” and expressing a desire to see Trump and senior White House advisor Steve Bannon share a prison cell in the future.

Shortly after Trump’s inauguration in January, Handler was asked in an interview whether she would ever interview First Lady Melania Trump for her Netflix talk show, Chelsea.

“No. Melania? To talk about what? She can barely speak English,” she replied flatly. “I don’t respect either one of those people.”

Following Trump’s inauguration, Handler led the Women’s March on Main in Park City, Utah, a sister march of the larger anti-Trump Women’s March that took place across the country.

“Women are under a right-wing political assault, and I intend to fight back with all my might against a Republican president, a Republican Congress, and the radical, religious right who are drooling to defund Planned Parenthood health services nationwide,” she wrote in a guest column for the Hollywood Reporter at the time.

Earlier this year, Handler also attacked Trump’s unborn grandchild, but only after spelling the word “genes” incorrectly, leading Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump to respond to her with the correct spelling.

“I guess one of [Donald Trump’s] sons is expecting a new baby,” Handler tweeted. “Just what we need. Another person with those jeans. Let’s hope for a girl.”

