Country Singer Dustin Collins: ‘Without the Second Amendment, There Is No First Amendment’ (Exclusive)

Country singer Dustin Collins opened up about the ties between a wide array of American freedoms and the Second Amendment in an exclusive interview Sunday, in which he told Breitbart News: “Without the Second Amendment, there is no First Amendment.”

Collins currently has a single out titled “Cold Dead Hands.” It is a declaration to gun-grabbers everywhere that the Second Amendment has been preserved by generation upon generation and that preservation will not end on his watch.

The first verse of “Cold Dead Hands” tells the story:

There’s a rifle in my closet, Made in 1893 Carved right on the barrel it says Winchester Company It’s been passed through generations, I’ve been taught to use it well It’s put food there on the table, And it ain’t never been for sale There’s people on my TV, telling me what’s right and wrong Not one damn gun of mine, has ever pulled the trigger on its own

From the verse, Collins transitions to a chorus reminiscent of the great Charlton Heston:

From my Cold Dead Hands It’s about you and me, ain’t no redneck thing, why don’t you understand You can bitch and moan, all you want You’ll get my gun from my Cold Dead Hands

“When I wrote this song I was watching the news and I just got super aggravated,” Collins told Breitbart News on Sunday. “I got real irritated with the whole thing … I thought about everybody I grew up with here in Kentucky–out here in rural America. You know, we get guns for our birthdays and Christmas. It’s something you get when you’re very young. When you’re eight, nine, ten years old, you get your first rifle and go deer hunting and stuff. People out there in other parts of the country don’t understand customs and traditions like we have in rural America.”

“America was built on guns,” he added. “We took our freedom from the English. If it wasn’t for guns we’d be having tea and biscuits instead of steak and beer. It’s that kind of thing to me. Without the Second Amendment there is no First Amendment. There’s nothing that stops anybody from coming and taking what you worked hard for. To me it’s just a very simple fact of life; it’s freedom, that’s what owning a gun is. It’s the very foundation of freedom.”

The Nelson County, Kentucky native is set to play a handful of concerts across his home state through the end of September.

