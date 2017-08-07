Kylie Jenner Feels Guilty About Not Driving Her Lamborghini Enough

Supermodel and reality TV star Kylie Jenner opened up about her personal life, including her guilt over not driving her Lamborghini enough, on the first episode of her new E! reality series Life of Kylie on Sunday.

In the first episode of the series, the 19-year-old model — already known for her appearances on the E! flagship family show Keeping Up with the Kardashians — goes to her first high school prom (on a private jet), sets her best friend up on a blind date, and goes for her first-ever therapy session.

But early on in the episode, while deciding which of her numerous cars to take out (she has at least seven, according to one report), Jenner said she feels bad for her Lamborghini, because it never gets driven.

“We never take the Lambo. I feel so bad for it. It’s like, ‘Why is she always taking the other cars?” Jenner said. “And every day I try to force myself to take it. I just never drive it.”

Of course, the comment caught viewers’ attention, with many taking to social media to call out the actress for having such an enviable problem. The car appears to be a Lamborghini Aventador, which retails for around $400,000.

Elsewhere in the episode, Jenner laments having to post on social media channels including Instagram and Snapchat in order to stay in the public eye.

“In order to stay relevant, I have to post on Instagram,” she said.

Jenner also confides in her best friend, model Jordyn Woods, that she often wishes she were not famous, and that she could just “run away.”

“I just feel like this fame thing is gonna come to an end sooner than we think. I’m getting the bug again,” she says. “I just wanna run away. I just don’t know who I’m doing it for. I don’t want my picture taken, I don’t want people to see what outfit I’m wearing.”

Jenner — who has her own highly successful cosmetics company in addition to her prolific modeling career — also revealed she often feels like an “outcast,” and revealed that the happiness associated with having a lot of money only lasts for “two seconds.”

“I have a soft spot for the outcast. I was kind of an outcast,” she said. “I still feel like an outcast in different ways now because I can’t relate to a lot of people.”

Life of Kylie airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on E!

