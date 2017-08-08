David Letterman Coming Out of Retirement for Netflix Talk Show

Veteran late-night host David Letterman is set to make his TV return with a new Netflix series two years after signing off as host of CBS’ The Late Show.

The untitled talk show, set to premiere in 2018, will see the 70-year-old comic conduct in-depth interviews with guests and will also feature some investigative segments produced outside of the studio.

“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix,” Letterman said of the hour-long, six-episode series. “Here’s what I have learned: if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely.”

“Just meeting David Letterman was a thrill; imagine how exciting it is for me to announce that we will be working together,” Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “David Letterman is a true television icon, and I can’t wait to see him out in the wild, out from behind the desk and interviewing the people he finds most interesting. We’ll have to see if he keeps the beard.”

Since stepping away from CBS in May 2015, Letterman has largely strayed away from the limelight — save for hosting an episode of National Geographic Channel’s Years of Living Dangerously and his public jabs at President Donald Trump.

One month before Election Day, Letterman called Trump a “damaged human being” who should be “shunned.” In March, Letterman said the president is “insulting to America.”

In May, the late-night legend told GQ magazine that “it makes me sick” that a soulless “goon” is representing America on the world stage.

“I’m disappointed that this man is representing me and my country,” he said.

