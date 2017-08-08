SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Sinead O’Connor Says She’s Suicidal in Shocking Facebook Video

Facebook

by Jerome Hudson8 Aug 20170

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor claims to be suicidal, suffering from mental illness and living in a motel room in the “arse end of New Jersey” in a video posted to her Facebook page this week.

“I’m all by myself and there’s absolutely nobody in my life except my doctor, my psychiatrist, the sweetest man on earth, who says I’m his hero, and that’s about the only thing keeping me alive at the moment and that’s kind of pathetic,” O’Connor says in the emotional video. “I want everyone to know what it’s like, that’s why I’m making this video.”

“Why are we alone? People who suffer from mental illness are the most vulnerable people on Earth,” the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer says in a desperate plea on behalf of people who suffer from mental illness. “You’ve got to take care of us. We’re not like everybody.”

[Graphic Language]

“If you have a family member that suffers from mental illness, care for them, tenderness, love, care for them. Visit them in the hospital, don’t dump them in the hospital and bugger off.”

A follow-up Facebook post, published late Monday by someone with access to the singer’s account, said O’Connor is “safe, and she is not suicidal. She is surrounded by love and receiving the best of care.”

It’s not the first time the 50-year-old singer has stoked suicidal fears.

In 2016, O’Connor was reported missing by her son Jake Reynolds. The Grammy-winner was later found at a hotel.

 

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @jeromeehudson

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x