Spike Lee Promotes Rally to Support Colin Kaepernick at NFL Headquarters

Veteran Hollywood director Spike Lee took to Twitter Tuesday to promote a planned rally to support embattled free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick at NFL headquarters in New York City.

“I Did Not Organize And Set Up This Protest. However I Still Support My Brother And His Stance On The Injustices In These United States Of America,” Lee wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Scheduled for August 28, the “United We Stand Rally for Colin Kaepernick,” is meant to show support for the former San Fransisco 49ers star, who hasn’t been picked up by an NFL team after causing controversy last season by kneeling for the national anthem during pre-game ceremonies.

It would mark the second pro-Kaepernick rally this year, following the rally in May in front of the NFL offices.

The NFL quarterback-turned social justice warrior has been a lightening rod for controversy.

Amid his protests, Kaepernick was photographed wearing a Fidel Castro T-shirt and “pig cop” socks at 49ers events.

Most recently, Kaepernick’s name was floated as a possible replacement for injured Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco and Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The Dolphins have signed Jay Cutler and the Ravens are apparently looking elsewhere for solutions to their current QB problem.

