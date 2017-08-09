After Telling Trump ‘F*ck You,’ Jennifer Lawrence Says Country Must Move Past ‘Divide and Anger’

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Lawrence says the country must move past its political “divide and anger” — despite saying just last year that if she were ever to meet President Donald Trump, she would want to tell him, “F*ck you.”

In a cover story interview with Vogue published Wednesday, Lawrence said there “needs to be a bridge” between people who disagree on political issues.

advertisement

“We can’t continue this divide and anger. There are issues affecting us as human beings, not as liberals and not as Republicans. We have to protect the foundation of this country, and acceptance,” Lawrence told the magazine.

“If you’re preaching acceptance, accept immigrants, accept Muslims, accept everybody,” she added.

The September issue has arrived! #AnnieLeibovitz photographed #JenniferLawrence for one of her four covers in honor of our 125th anniversary. See all four in the link in our bio, and pick up your copy of the magazine on @amazon. Photographed by Annie Leibovitz, styled by @tonnegood. #Vogue125 A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on Aug 9, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

Lawrence’s desire for reconciliation between political foes, however, appears to be far from the position she took toward Donald Trump and his supporters before and after the presidential election.

“If Donald Trump becomes president, that will be the end of the world,” the Hunger Games star said in 2015 at a promotional press junket.

During an appearance last May on the Graham Norton Show, Lawrence recalled how she once attended a concert at which the Republican presidential frontrunner was also present.

“I was at a concert that I heard he was attending, so I had my full security, I was like, ‘Find Donald Trump,’” Lawrence explained. “Because I was adamant on finding him and then making a video of me going, ‘Hey Trump, f*ck you!’”

In the wake of Trump’s historic presidential election win, Lawrence wrote a post-election message to women published by VICE website Broadly in which she urged Clinton supporters to let Trump’s victory “enrage” them.

“Do not let this defeat you—let this enrage you! Let it motivate you! Let this be the fire you didn’t have before. If you are an immigrant, if you are a person of color, if you are LGBTQ+, if you are a woman—don’t be afraid, be loud!” she wrote at the time.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @jeromeehudson