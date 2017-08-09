SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

‘Scandal’ Star Joshua Malina Melts Down: Trump Supporters ‘Homophobic, Antisemitic, Misogynistic, Transphobic’

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI

by Jerome Hudson9 Aug 20170

Actor Joshua Malina doubled down on his assault against supporters of President Donald Trump Wednesday, clarifying in a Twitter message that Trump supporters are “homophobic,” “misogynistic,” “transphobic” and “anti-Semetic,” as well as “stupid.”

On Tuesday, the Scandal star began his profanity-filled rant by saying: “If you’re one of the stupid c*cks who voted for this stupid c*ck, do you not feel like a stupid c*ck?”

The former West Wing star was apparently responding to President Trump’s warning to North Korea this week, in which he said Kim Jung-un’s regime “best not make any more threats to the United States” or “they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

On Wedenesday, Malina had faced criticism for his attacks and decided to double down, writing, “Look, just to be clear, my point was that Trump supporters are stupid. Cocks.”

Malina ramped up his insults later on, calling Trump’s supporters “homophobic, antisemitic, misogynistic, transphobic, and unfunny.”

The actor, who supported Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign, has consistently criticized Trump on Twitter and Instagram.

I ❤️NY.

A post shared by Joshua Malina (@joshmalinasjoshmalina) on

Despite his role on a popular network TV show, Malina says he can be politically vocal and remain “below the radar.”

 

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x