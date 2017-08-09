‘Scandal’ Star Joshua Malina Melts Down: Trump Supporters ‘Homophobic, Antisemitic, Misogynistic, Transphobic’

Actor Joshua Malina doubled down on his assault against supporters of President Donald Trump Wednesday, clarifying in a Twitter message that Trump supporters are “homophobic,” “misogynistic,” “transphobic” and “anti-Semetic,” as well as “stupid.”

On Tuesday, the Scandal star began his profanity-filled rant by saying: “If you’re one of the stupid c*cks who voted for this stupid c*ck, do you not feel like a stupid c*ck?”

If you're one of the stupid cocks who voted for this stupid cock, do you not feel like a stupid cock? https://t.co/rKqfN4TQcz — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) August 8, 2017

The former West Wing star was apparently responding to President Trump’s warning to North Korea this week, in which he said Kim Jung-un’s regime “best not make any more threats to the United States” or “they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

On Wedenesday, Malina had faced criticism for his attacks and decided to double down, writing, “Look, just to be clear, my point was that Trump supporters are stupid. Cocks.”

Look, just to be clear, my point was that Trump supporters are stupid. Cocks. — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) August 9, 2017

Malina ramped up his insults later on, calling Trump’s supporters “homophobic, antisemitic, misogynistic, transphobic, and unfunny.”

Had fun w Trump supporters on Twitter 2day! In addition to stupid, they are homophobic, antisemitic, misogynistic, transphobic, and unfunny. — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) August 9, 2017

The actor, who supported Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign, has consistently criticized Trump on Twitter and Instagram.

I ❤️NY. A post shared by Joshua Malina (@joshmalinasjoshmalina) on May 16, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

yo if trump base gettin bigger try more exercise n smaller portions https://t.co/AduY3WVedH — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) August 7, 2017

Despite his role on a popular network TV show, Malina says he can be politically vocal and remain “below the radar.”

