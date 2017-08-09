Late-Night Hosts Freak Out Over Trump’s Warning to North Korea: ‘You’re Gonna Get Us All Killed!’

Late-night hosts across the major broadcast networks attacked President Donald Trump on Tuesday after the president warned North Korea that continued threats against the United States would met with a “fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

After news leaked that North Korea could possess the ability to produce miniaturized nuclear warheads, President Trump said Kim Jung Un’s regime “best not make any more threats to the United States.”

“Shut up! You’re gonna get us all killed!” Colbert said Tuesday on The Late Show. “And I just started The Handmaid’s Tale.

The late-night response to Trump’s North Korea comments was consistent across nearly every network.

ABC funnyman Jimmy Kimmel opened his monologue Tuesday by asking President Trump to continue his vacation and “go back to golfing before you kill all of us!”

“Here’s the thing,” Kimmel said. “Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un both seem like reasonable men. I’m sure everything will work out fine.”

Over at TBS, Conan O’Brien used President Trump’s remarks to make a joke about his and First Lady Melania Trump’s sex life.

“Today, President Trump warned that if North Korea does not stop escalating its nuclear program, quote, ‘They’ll be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen,'” O’Brian said Tuesday. “Yeah. Then Melania said, ‘Don’t worry, he says that to me every night and nothing ever happens.’ So we got that.”

NBC’s Seth Myers opened his show with a similarly pointed monologue.

“Yeah, that oughta cool things down,” the Late Night host said. “God forbid Trump’s ever put in charge of a hostage situation.” Meyers said before lampooning Trump, saying: “Kill a hostage? You don’t have the balls! Plus, if you do, I’ll kill everyone outside the bank!”

