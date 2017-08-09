Netflix’s ‘Wet Hot American Summer’ Features Reagan Forcing Bush to ‘Sh*t on My Sh*t’ (Video)

The second season of Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer television adaptation, released last week, depicts Presidents Ronald Reagan (Michael Showalter) and George H.W. Bush (Michael Ian Black) taking turns defecating in front of each other.

In episode 6, titled “Rain,” President Bush and his predecessor are presented with a model for a proposed Ronald Reagan Water-Skiing and Aquatics Training Center, which will replace Camp Firewood ― the nostalgic setting for the R-rated series.

advertisement

To the surprise of everyone in the room, former President Reagan begins gleefully urinating on the model. Moments later, he is seen defecating on the model. “And then I’d do this,” Reagan says as he bends over to release his stool.

Moments later, Reagan forces his former vice president to defecate on the same toy model.

“Oh come on George, don’t be such a f**king wimp. Take a sh*t on the waterskiing camp,” Reagan says.

“With all due respect I am the President of these United States,” Bush replies.

“Take the sh*t, George,” Reagan fires back. “He’s taking a sh*t on my sh*t. Your butt is touching my sh*t, George! Sh*t on my shit! Sh*t on my sh*t!” Reagan shouts as Bush bends over.

[Graphic Language]

The second season of the Netflix revival of the cult favorite ’90s movie, Wet Hot American Summer, comes two years after the premiere of Season 1.

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Year Later also stars Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler, Nina Hellman, Marguerite Moreau, and Zak Orth.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson