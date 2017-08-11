Comedian and talk-show host Chelsea Handler showed off a new t-shirt on her Instagram account this week that makes it convenient for her to express her contrition over Donald Trump’s presidency.

“Sorry about our president,” the shirt reads.

In fact, the 42-year-old Chelsea host wants to be so thoroughly certain that everyone knows how sorry she feels that America elected Trump that the phrase is printed in 14 different languages, including French, Spanish, Hebrew, and Arabic.

The shirt I wear now when I travel. Thanks to whomever sent it to me. 👌🏿 A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

“The shirt I wear now when I travel,” Handler captioned the photo. “Thanks to whomever sent it to me.”

The photograph drew a decidedly mixed reaction from fans; one commenter said it “should be a requirement” to have the shirt when leaving the country, along with a passport, while another wrote she “shoulda wore that for Obama.”

A number of commenters asked where they could get their own.

Handler has repeatedly taken aim at Trump and members of his family, including First Lady Melania Trump and Eric and Lara Trump’s child, who has not yet been born.

The talk show host has previously called Trump a “f*cking loser” and a “f*cking a**hole,” and once said the First Lady could “barely speak English,” even though she reportedly speaks at least five languages fluently.

In March, Handler — who led the anti-Trump Women’s March at the Sundance Film Festival this year — misspelled a tweet in which she joked that the world didn’t need another Trump, after news broke that Lara Trump was expecting a child. The comedian later apologized for the spelling mistake, writing that she was “a little stoned.”

