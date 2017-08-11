Gloria Steinem Joins Michael Moore for Premiere of Anti-Trump Broadway Show: ‘We Are Seriously Woke’

Michael Moore opened his new one-man Broadway show, The Terms of My Surrender, Thursday by having a decidedly critical conversation about President Donald Trump with feminist activist Gloria Steinem.

“I don’t have the answers, but you have to remember though, I’m a hope-aholic,” said Steinem, who received a standing ovation from the audience, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Steinem told Moore that although Trump’s election is “incredibly dangerous,” it did leave progressive activists “seriously woke.”

“Though it’s incredibly dangerous what happened — and it is, as you pointed out, the result of a perfect storm — we are woke now. We are seriously woke,” she said. “It’s a thousand times more because it’s all age groups and the anti-Vietnam movement was largely young people, and it’s geographically everywhere where the civil rights movement was not as much in the whole country as it should have been.”

“It’s just huge,” Steinem added. “It is the majority, it’s people just doing whatever we can, which is the key.”

While Moore’s show serves as an attack on President Trump and a retrospective look at his life and film career, the left-wing documentary filmmaker’s on-stage performance Thursday predicted a coming Trump-fuled economic calamity and delivered a dose of reality to the Democratic party.

“If you study the history of the market, this is actually a very scary moment because it is doing so well,” Moore told the audience inside the Belasco Theater. “This is what always happens before a crash. This is going to reach a point and it will collide in a perfect storm with some outrageous action on the part of Trump either domestically or internationally and [the economy] is going to come tumbling down.”

“I have no stocks,” Moore added. “I advise people not to invest in the stock market, not now. Way too dangerous.”

Moore, who predicted Trump’s election victory, told the audience he “did everything I could to get people out to vote in Michigan. But we had a hard time getting the candidate [Hillary Clinton] to come to Wisconsin and Michigan” — two states Trump won over his Democratic opponent.

The Fahrenheit 9/11 helmer’s anti-Trump play is slated to run through Oct. 22, and serves, he says, as a “12-step meeting for the Democratic Party” that needs to be preached to.

“This choir needs a song to sing,” Moore said of the Democratic faithful still demoralized about Clinton’s shocking defeat. “This choir’s been depressed since November.”

